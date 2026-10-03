Maher: Media Reluctant to Call Terrorism Terrorism, But Hamas Propaganda Is ‘Fast-Tracked’

During the online “Overtime” segment of Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher discussed the attempted hijacking of a flight to Israel earlier in the week and said that there is a reluctance in the media to label obvious instances of terrorism as terrorism, but “when the Hamas propaganda is out there, boy, that gets fast-tracked.”

Maher said, “It did seem like the media is always a little reluctant to call it terrorism when it’s obviously terrorism. After a while, they do.”

He added, “But I noticed, when the Hamas propaganda is out there, boy, that gets fast-tracked.”

Maher further stated, “But this stuff, the original reporting was, the two pilots had an altercation. Yeah, they had a little argument. I think we should crash the plane, you don’t, agree to disagree.”

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