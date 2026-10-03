OK Gov. Stitt: Feds Should Avoid Immigration Enforcement at Worksites, It’s Raising Beef Prices

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) discussed immigration enforcement and said that “we should not have federal agencies going into workforce places and enforcing there” and doing so is “causing some of those beef prices to go up.”

Stitt said, “We’re all in agreement that we need to remove bad criminals out of our country, and we need to issue — if there’s a violent criminal, we need to get them out. But we don’t believe that ICE needs to be raiding and going into workforce places, right? And we’re hearing conflicting things. But that’s affected the beef industry. We saw up in Kansas, there were some ICE agents showing up at some of the beef packing plants, that’s causing some of those prices to go up, right?”

He added, “I think where we need to draw the line is we should not have federal agencies going into workforce places and enforcing there. I think that disrupts this whole industry, and that’s causing some of those beef prices to go up.”

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