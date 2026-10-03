OK Gov. Stitt: Need Better Cooperation with Employers on Immigration, We’re Deporting People with Permits Over 20-Year-Old Discharged Pot Misdemeanors

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) talked about immigration enforcement and said that there was an individual where “20 years ago, they had a marijuana misdemeanor charge” which was discharged “and they’re being detained from a legal workforce permit and being deported.”

Stitt stated, “Even if you have a correct workforce permit, we’re hearing stories about people that had — 20 years ago, they had a marijuana misdemeanor charge and they’re being detained from a legal workforce permit and being deported. That’s what happened in Oklahoma, even though the employer vouched for that person and that misdemeanor back before was actually discharged and — from the state of Oklahoma. So, there’s just a lot of — we need to now help have employers work with the states to make sure we know who should be here and who’s chasing the American Dream, who’s contributing to our economy, and get the rest of the people out — or — obviously, if there [are] criminals, we need to get them out as well.”

He added, “We have to enforce the federal law, that’s why it’s a broken immigration system, and we need to now tell the American people, hey, here’s how we know who’s in our country, the best way to do that is to say, is an employer going to vouch for this person? And let’s make sure that then we can give them a workforce permit. And I think that belongs at the state governors’ level, not the federal government.”

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