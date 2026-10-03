Scalise: ‘These People Are Crazy’

On Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) warned about the consequences of Democrat nominees winning in some U.S. House races.

The Louisiana Republican pointed toward far-left candidates’ positions on immigration, healthcare and gun control, calling them “crazy.”

“All right. So, my reading of the congressional map is maybe 25, 30 seats that you’re paying attention to,” host Sean Hannity said. “Is that math about right?”

Scalise replied, “That’s about right, Sean. It’s good to be with you. I was just in eight of them earlier this week in the Northeast, was in New York yesterday. I can tell you what? Voters are starting to recognize this sharp, sharp contrast between common sense and crazy because you’ve seen it. You’ve been talking about it. The Democrats have nominated not just liberals, they’re beating liberals in primaries with socialists, people that want open borders. They want to get rid of your healthcare, literally banning private insurance.”

“We had one candidate in Pennsylvania yesterday — I was over in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre with Barb Bresnahan. His opponent not only wants to defund the police, his opponent wants to disarm police. Actually, get rid of their guns. Not the criminals’ guns, Sean, but the cops wouldn’t have guns, but the criminals would. These people are crazy. But if people stay home, and that’s why I think the message has got to be — everybody’s got to vote, like your vote will make the determination on whether we have a socialist country or not, because if people show up, we will win,” he continued. “If people stay home, these crazy socialists can win.”

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