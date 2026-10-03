Tim Scott Says Democrat Midterms Candidates ‘Dangerous, Radical and Weird’

Are the polls capturing just how extreme these Democrats are? No! These Democrats are being exposed, and voters are taking note. Republicans are engaging, voting, and donating. It’s the combination we need to win. pic.twitter.com/CSAZbXABgj

On Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, urged viewers to keep supporting Republican efforts to defeat their Democrat opponents in the November midterms.

Scott warned of the fringe candidates in Democrat ranks, calling them “dangerous, radical and weird.”

“I don’t know if the polling is capturing how extreme these candidates are,” host Sean Hannity said. “Do you believe in your polling it’s showing up?”

Scott replied, “Our polling shows that we have races that are toss-ups. The one thing we have to do is continue to put lead on the target. We’re talking about dangerous, radical and weird candidates all across the map for the Senate Democrats. If we expose their lies and let the American people know exactly who they are, we will win. But from James Talarico, who believes that, frankly, not only is he six gender James, not only does he believe in non-binary God Talarico, he believes that free markets and capitalism is racist. I can’t understand where he’s coming from. My life was changed because of free markets and capitalism.”

“The fact of the matter is that when you leave Texas and go to Abdul El-Sayed, who says that football is racist, who says let’s abolish ICE, let’s defund the police, the prisons — not at all, brother,” he continued. “You got that right. We love our football all of — you got — they’ll kick you out. Listen, this is what’s happening across the country. These are wolves in sheep clothes. They want to run to the center, but everything you watch they’ve ever said is lunatics talking like lunatics. Even Troy Jackson says in Maine, ‘I’d run as a communist if you could.’ Listen to him.”

“America, believe the words that these Democrats said, these socialists said, frankly, communists said before they were at the ballot box. We’ve got to believe them, expose them, and defeat them,” Scott added. “You think about Chris Pappas. He’s never seen a tax increase in New Hampshire he didn’t like. Time and time again, Democrat after Democrat, the most dangerous, radical group of people who want to change America, not love the America that you and I love, Sean.”

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