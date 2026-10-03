Zakaria: There Is ‘Housing-Industrial Complex’ Financially Incentivized to Keep People Homeless

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” CNN host and Washington Post columnist Fareed Zakaria argued that there is a “housing-industrial complex” that is incentivized to keep people homeless because “If they lose half the homeless population, they get half the money.”

Zakaria stated that there is a “massive housing-industrial complex…[t]hese people get billions of dollars, these are no-bid contracts, and they have an incentive to keep people. If they lose half the homeless population, they get half the money.”

Earlier, Zakaria said that “the right tends to be very stingy about the money that it would take to solve these problems. But that’s not New York City, that’s not L.A.”

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