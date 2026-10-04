Chris Christie: Trump Is ‘Not an Asset’ in Close Races

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that President Donald Trump is “not an asset right now in any states where the races are really close.”

Host George Stephanopoulos said, “You’d advise the president, I think, not to go out there into every state when your approval ratings are in the low 30s. He’s not going to listen.”

Christie said, “No. And in fact, I think the real battle inside the White House and on these campaigns is where can they keep him out of and have him be willing to listen? You know, I think the idea of him being in Ohio yesterday was a horrific idea.”

He added, ‘The whole speech, he was going back and forth between Jon Husted and Amy Acton, even though Amy Acton is running against Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sherrod Brown, who’s running against Jon Husted in the Senate race. He was all over the place, was insulting at times to the audience about, why do I even really need to be here? Why do I care about this? Why should I be doing these things? He’s not an asset right now in any states where the races are really close, except for the deepest red states.”

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