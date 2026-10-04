Cornell ‘Gang Rape’ Saga Raises Uncomfortable Questions About Consent

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Cornell.

Marlow said, “Then the question is could she initiate when she was intoxicated? Well, that goes two ways. Can a male initiate if they’re too intoxicated? That’s another issue. If we’re going to talk about consent all the time, were the men consenting?”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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