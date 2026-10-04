Landrieu: ‘Trump has Now Served as President for Six Years, and the Economy Stinks’

Saturday on MS NOW’s “The Weekend,” former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said President Donald Trump “has now served as president for six years, and the economy stinks.”

Landrieu said, “You can try to put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. And this is Donald Trump’s Republican party. And the American people are going to render a verdict on his presidency, which is that it’s a failed presidency. He made promises that he’s not only not keeping, but he’s going in the opposite direction. And they feel betrayed. They basically believe he’s engaged in governing in chaos, corruption, and raising costs. And we could go through all the reasons thereby, but cost are high directly because of Donald Trump’s policies. He’s causing him. The war is causing costs to go up, both gas and and food. The same thing is happening with people’s healthcare costs because of the Big Beautiful Bill. It’s tripled down because of the tariffs.”

He added, “The American people, who may have been born at night, but weren’t born last night, are gone. Well, this feels like we’re going off a cliff, so we’re going to stop that from happening. And so the Democrats this time have found really great candidates.”

He added, “Donald Trump has now served as president for six years, and the economy stinks for working class people. And they keep saying it over and over again. And Donald Trump, instead of addressing that, says that he’s going to places out of respect. They were like, I really appreciate your respect in me, but can you lower my bill at at the grocery store?”

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