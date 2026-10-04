Rahm Emanuel: Mitt Romney Republicans ‘Have Broken’ from the Party

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel said “Mitt Romney, John McCain Republicans, have broken from the Republican Party.”

Emanuel said, “If we win the Senate, and if we win the House, it will be because one of the biggest stories happening in this election is what I call Mitt Romney, John McCain Republicans, have broken from the Republican party. They haven’t moved to the Democrats, but they’ve clearly broken from the Republican party.”

He added, “How do you make this election not just a transactional election for this broad coalition and a transformational election. That’s what Democrats will have to answer between 2026 and 2027. You saw your poll on Hispanics, as well as independents. So my view is, one, an ethics package that totally power washes all of Washington, all three branches of government. No party has a good housekeeping seal. Earn back the trust. Two, on the affordability, raise the minimum wage to $20 by 2030. The last time the minimum wage happened was when we won the House in 06. It’s been 20 years. Give the American people a raise. Third, ban the social media for kids under the age of 16 like other countries are doing.”

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