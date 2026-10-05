Brandon Gill: Iran War a ‘Temporary Blip in Fuel Prices,’ Dems Want to ‘Hamstring’ Energy Production

Democrats all of a sudden want you to believe that they care about the price of gas-- even though they are a party that wants to kneecap domestic energy production as a matter of policy. https://t.co/YA7iIsfWxK

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) weighed in on high fuel prices and said Democrat overtures about them were insincere.

“Brandon, I love your state,” host Trey Gowdy said. “Four years in Waco, barely made it out, but I did make it out. Diesel is high; that matters in an ag state like Texas. Gas prices actually matter everywhere. What realistically can a president or Congress do about fuel prices?”

Gill replied, “Well, the first thing I would say is that the Iran war currently is a temporary blip in fuel prices. But if you look at what the other side of the aisle wants to do, is as a matter of policy, Democrats want to hamstring domestic energy production. They killed the Keystone or tried to kill the Keystone XL pipeline. They have been running — James Talarico has talked about how we are moving away from fossil fuels. What we want to do as Republicans is we want to implement policies like permitting reform. We did some of that in The Big Beautiful Bill. There’s more that we can do now, and we would like to see America’s domestic energy production thrive, and that is what’s going to allow us to keep gas prices down long term, regardless of what the geopolitical situation looks like.”

“But that is if we can get Republicans in control to maintain control of the House and the Senate and the presidency, so that we can get those reforms passed,” he added.

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