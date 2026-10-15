CA AG Bonta: ICE Enforcement at Courthouses ‘Violates the Law’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents conducting operations at state courthouses “violates the law.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “You’re filing a 100th suit against the Trump administration today. What policy position, specifically, are you challenging?”

Bonta said, “ICE enforcement at courthouses, which undermines state sovereignty, the Tenth Amendment. It undermines a common-law prohibition against enforcement when someone is attending court for business. And it violates the Administrative Procedures Act as well. The states have the ability to administer justice through our court system and ICE’s systematic, overly aggressive enforcement at courthouses undermines that.

He added, “So we’re bringing the 100th lawsuit. It’s a somber moment. It’s not something we celebrate—the fact that a president has violated the law 100 times in 90 weeks, hurting the American people, putting military on the street unlawfully, making costs more unaffordable for Americans with unlawful tariffs, withholding $200 billion of funds from California. That’s a sad moment and a somber moment. But we’re not trying to pick a fight with the Trump administration, but we will not back down from one when he violates the law and hurts California. We will take him to court every time. And this is our 100th time.”

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