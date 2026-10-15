Cornell Associate on ‘Cornell 7’ Denials: ‘Whatever’, ‘I Can Sell You the Brooklyn Bridge’ — ‘Due Process Didn’t Take Place’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Anne Marie Brady, a Senior Extension Associate at Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and a co-sponsor of a no-confidence resolution on the school’s president, responded to the denials of seven men accused in an alleged sexual assault by saying that “I can sell you the Brooklyn Bridge,” and “due process didn’t take place” in the case.

Host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “Given the fact that the facts seem to be in dispute, the seven young men deny any wrongdoing –.”

Brady responded by laughing before saying, “Yeah, whatever. You can — I can sell you the Brooklyn Bridge, right? You can believe that all you want.”

Vargas then asked, “Okay. But you do agree that everybody in this country is entitled to due process?”

Brady responded, “Well, if due process had even taken place. But due process didn’t take place, did it? That’s my whole point. Cornell’s Title IX system is not a due process system for crimes of that nature.”

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