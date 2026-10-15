Ossoff Dodges on Ceding Control of Strait to End War, Says We Should End War on Most ‘Favorable’ Terms Possible

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “All In,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) responded to a question on whether he would accept allowing Iran to control the Strait of Hormuz to end the war in Iran by stating that “The war needs to be brought to an end. The war should be brought to an end on terms that are as favorable as they can be for” America.

Host Chris Hayes asked, “You talked about ending the war immediately upon Democrats taking control. Are you willing to bite the bullet of what that might mean strategically? Which is to say, if Democrats are like, we’re going to stop funding the war or pass a resolution to end it, it may be a situation [where] Iran now controls the Strait of Hormuz. Like, are you willing to say we have to end it, and even if that costs us in a strategic sense?”

Ossoff responded, “The war needs to be brought to an end. The war should be brought to an end on terms that are as favorable as they can be for the United States, bearing in mind that this was a massive strategic blunder that has set us back strategically, and it would take immense diplomatic skill for someone as incompetent as Marco Rubio, who is dual-hatted as the Secretary of State and the National Security Adviser, to salvage this situation. We have squandered our munition stockpile. We are hemorrhaging global credibility. The Iranian population is rallying around the Iranian regime. Iran still has its drones. It still has its missiles. It still has its uranium stockpile. And now there’s a global energy crisis. So, the other part of the story that we have to tell and understand is, you mentioned that there are things that we can do, repeal the tariffs, repeal the healthcare cuts, and end the war. Arguably, the Trump administration entered office with a very narrow mandate to address the cost of living, and they proceeded to do the two things most likely to certainly exacerbate that crisis: a chaotic global trade war and sparking a global energy crisis.”

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