White House AI/SI Task Force Vice Chair: Data Center NDAs Don’t Help, They Should Agree to Cover Water, Power Costs

During an interview with the Fox Business Network on Wednesday, White House AI/Super Intelligence Task Force Vice Chair Scott Kupor stated that data center builders should agree to handle water and energy prices, and “I don’t think going in with NDAs does anybody any good.”

Kupor said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:50] “So, the industry wants to go in and debate whether water prices are going to go up or whether electricity prices are going to go up. And, unfortunately, some of them have done this with NDAs in place. I just think that’s the totally wrong way to do it. At the end of the day, what I see, when I look at the polls, is, if you go into those locations and you tell people, look, we get your concerns, we recognize the anxiety, we will deal with the water prices, we will deal with the electricity prices, so, essentially, think of it as rate guarantees on behalf of the data center providers, bringing their own energy. And then, by the way, the other thing that they can do, which I think would be well received from these communities, is going and working with local community colleges to figure out how do we train people for the jobs that will be there, so, once the kind of electricians and plumbers all leave after construction, there’s a whole set of network administrators and database administrators that will have to run these data centers. So, I think this is solvable if the industry actually takes a smarter approach to how they’re doing it.”

He continued, “I don’t think going in with NDAs does anybody any good. And again, debating water, debating electricity costs, nobody’s going to take the time to read the studies. At the end of the day, these things can be solved by rate guarantees or, obviously, bring your own type opportunities for the data center providers.”

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