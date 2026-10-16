Ashley Moody: Biden Administration Took on ‘Maneuvers of Communist Nations’

Thursday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) reacted to recent revelations that then-special counsel Jack Smith used his investigatory powers to create a database that monitored at least 639,000 Americans who back Donald Trump.

“Senator, under what legal standard could the special counsel sweep up that much private data, financial records, job titles, home addresses of everyday citizens who are expressing their political support for a movement and a person, and that’s what they got for it,” host Laura Ingraham said. “What standard is that justified under?”

Moody replied, “Yes, the standard under the Biden administration and the radical Democrats that really tried to map out the entire Republican apparatus. I was sitting in that hearing. I couldn’t believe some of the responses we were getting from Jack Smith, which was I can’t recall. It’s been a long time. I mean, how do you not recall that you have the information, the private information of 639,000 Americans that just bought hats, or better yet, 430 Republican organizations were sent subpoenas. Just this wide-ranging, just mapping out all of the background of any Republican apparatus.”

“And I tell you what it reminds me of, and it’s very scary, and I’ve been warning that there are radicals out there that are taking on these maneuvers of communist nations,” she added. “You know, in Cuba, they monitor, infiltrate, disrupt any civil movements that are internal to Cuba.”

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