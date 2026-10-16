Freeland: Trump’s Policies Towards Canada ‘Are Deranged’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said President Donald Trump’s policies towards Canada “are deranged and unacceptable.”

Host Joe Scarborough said, “Americans love Canadians. We understand our success depends on our friends. The Canadians know that. Do they know that we love them or have they just given up on Americans?

Freeland said, “So this is going to sound corny, but keep on doing that. Like, I think that there is a difference between this president’s policies towards Canada, which are deranged and unacceptable.”

She added, “He repeatedly makes territorial claims on Canada. Like, do you guys really want to annex Canada?”

Scarborough said, “We’ve had the longest running contiguous border that we haven’t had to put a single troop on because our Canadian friends have been such good partners.”

Freeland said, “That is totally true. America is really lucky to have Canada as a friend and neighbor, and one of the reasons I wrote this book is I think Americans need to understand the vandalism of this president and how he is wrecking these deep, powerful, mutually beneficial relationships. I personally think the vast majority of Americans actually like Canada.”

She added, “But Canadians are feeling really betrayed, really hurt, and they’re not sure that they can trust America again.”

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