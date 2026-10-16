Jake Tapper: Would It Not Have Been Wiser for Ilhan Omar to Go to the Biden DoJ and Said There Was a Mistake?

During an interview with CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig, “The Lead” host Jake Tapper suggested that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) could have handled her immigration issues better.

Tapper said Omar should have gone to the Biden Department of Justice to discuss what could have been classified as a “mistake.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “So, the allegation, as we’ve discussed with Evan and Katelyn, is that she may have — and we’re not saying this is true, but the allegation is that when she was an adult, maybe 18, maybe 19, she claimed to be a minor, maybe 17, and because it would be easier to become a citizen because her father from Somalia was a naturalized citizen. That seems like a long time ago. I mean, that was, I think, in the year 2000. What about the statute of limitations, or is it important if she continued allegedly to keep up this lie and conspiracy to hide the truth from 26 years ago?”

Honig replied, “Right. Most federal crimes in the immigration area will have a maximum of a five-year statute of limitations. We’re obviously well beyond that from 2000. So, there could be a couple possibilities. One, some offenses say that if a person gets into the country or gets status by making false statements and then remains in the country, that will extend — the person remaining in the country will extend the statute of limitations. Two, it could be that more recent paperwork was submitted, perhaps a reapplication or a renewal. It could be somebody relating to Representative Omar, somebody around her. And then, three, if prosecutors have evidence that within the last five years there’s been some evidence of obstruction, some effort to get stories straight, to destroy documents, to persuade potential witnesses to say a certain thing, then those obstruction charges, if they happened within the last five years, would also be within the statute of limitations. So, I think it’s one of the bigger mysteries around this case, but those are three possibilities.”

Tapper said, “Just quickly, if this is true, would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said, this has happened, and there was a mistake, and I’d like to come clean and pay whatever fine, and then that way this, you know, not left up to the Trump Justice Department? I mean, has that occurred to you?”

Honig responded, “It’s a really tricky dilemma that any subject of this type of investigation might have, and indeed she might have fared better under the Biden administration. But, look, it’s an important point of all this. There was some investigation, as I think Evan just said, that was started under the Biden administration, reopened under the Trump administration. So, I think that’s going to undermine any argument she may have down the line that this is politically selective and vindictive. But again — then again, Donald Trump has given her plenty of ammo to argue that she’s being singled out for personal reasons. So, that’s a battle yet to come.”

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