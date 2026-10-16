Sherrill on Fort Hood Shooter Execution: Soldiers Being Told ‘Shoot This Guy Who’s in a Wheelchair’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) discussed the now-canceled plans to publicly stream the planned execution of the Fort Hood shooter and said that soldiers are going to be told, “you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair.” And “there are going to be people receiving these orders to the firing squad who are going to, for the rest of their lives now, have to carry that burden.”

Sherrill said, “I think the thing, as I think about it, that just keeps breaking my heart, imagine the 20-year-old, imagine, maybe, the 18-year-old, that stepped up to serve, that gets orders and says, you’re going to go shoot this guy who’s in a wheelchair. Imagine feeling like, I don’t know what to do here. And I think there are going to be people receiving these orders to the firing squad who are going to, for the rest of their lives now, have to carry that burden.”

She continued, “Now, I believe in justice. I’m a former federal prosecutor. This is not justice. This is about trying to create some pageantry around something that should never be treated like that, that is disrespectful to soldiers, and that is incredibly offensive to most of us who’ve served.”

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