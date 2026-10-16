Trump: Ceding Crimea Under Obama Began War, Zelensky’s Bad Because ‘He Doesn’t Want to Settle’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” President Donald Trump said that the Russia-Ukraine War began “when they made them give up Crimea” under Obama and criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because “he doesn’t want to settle.”

Trump said, “Zelensky is not a good guy for us to deal with. … [I]f they’re going to end up with a settlement of some kind, they’re not going to do it with him, he doesn’t want to settle.”

He added, “Look, it really began with Barack Hussein Obama when they made them give up Crimea. Crimea is the most valuable part, by far, of Ukraine.”

Trump concluded, “It should end soon. I think they actually both would like to see it end. But I think — I find Zelensky to be more difficult to deal with than Putin.”



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