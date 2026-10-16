Trump: Iran’s Leaders Have ‘Asked Us to Please Stop, And We Do Because We’re Negotiating’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Finnerty,” President Donald Trump said that some of Iran’s “third-tier leaders are gone. And they’ve asked us to please stop, and we do because we’re negotiating with them.”

In response to a question on if he’ll get involved in the upcoming Israeli elections, Trump said, “I’ve had a very good relationship with [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu]. We’ve had good success together. We took out the number one sponsor, as they call it, state sponsor of terror, Iran. Iran doesn’t have a navy, doesn’t have an air force, doesn’t have anti-aircraft, Iran is a country that’s a failed country right now. Iran, other than if you read, like, The New York Times, they tell you how well they’re doing, they’re doing a great job. No, Iran doesn’t have leadership. Iran’s first-tier leaders are gone. Second-tier leaders are gone. Some of their third-tier leaders are gone. And they’ve asked us to please stop, and we do because we’re negotiating with them.”

He continued, “But we had a very successful partnership, in terms of a military partnership. The people of Israel, they say, if I ran for prime minister, I’d get 99% of the vote.”

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