Vance: ‘A Lot’ of Worst Racism, Antisemitism Online Is Foreign Astroturf

During a town hall with CBS on Saturday, Vice President JD Vance stated that, based on intelligence, “we know that a lot of the most virulent racism and antisemitism that exists online” is “coming from foreign-paid actors.”
Vance said, “I think that there is something very dark going on on the Internet. And the one thing I do try to remind people, as sort of an optimistic take on this, is that we know — and I’ve seen some of the intelligence reports, we know that a lot of the most virulent racism and antisemitism that exists online, a lot of it’s actually coming from foreign-paid actors.”
He continued, “So, is what you’re seeing real? Absolutely. Is it out there? Absolutely.” But he “would resist the view that most of our fellow citizens” are bigoted.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
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