Vance: ‘A Lot’ of Worst Racism, Antisemitism Online Is Foreign Astroturf

When asked about combating harmful rhetoric online, Vice President JD Vance said censorship is not the answer. "Whenever you try to silence people rather than prove them wrong, you actually give power to these ideas,” he said, adding that it is also being fueled by foreign-paid actors based on intelligence reports he has seen. Vance said young men can become radicalized when they feel demonized because of their race and called for confronting bigotry “from both sides.”

During a town hall with CBS on Saturday, Vice President JD Vance stated that, based on intelligence, “we know that a lot of the most virulent racism and antisemitism that exists online” is “coming from foreign-paid actors.”

Vance said, “I think that there is something very dark going on on the Internet. And the one thing I do try to remind people, as sort of an optimistic take on this, is that we know — and I’ve seen some of the intelligence reports, we know that a lot of the most virulent racism and antisemitism that exists online, a lot of it’s actually coming from foreign-paid actors.”

He continued, “So, is what you’re seeing real? Absolutely. Is it out there? Absolutely.” But he “would resist the view that most of our fellow citizens” are bigoted.

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