Vance: ‘Courageous’ Rogers Willing ‘to Stand Against His Own Party’ by Saying We Should End Iran War

During a town hall with CBS on Saturday, Vice President JD Vance said that Republican U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers has “been remarkably independent about” the war in Iran, and “It’s not easy for a Republican who’s running for Senate in Michigan to say, for example, we’ve got to bring this conflict to a close. He has done that, shown a willingness, I think, to stand against his own party on that.” He also said Rogers is “a courageous” individual.

Vance said, “I see what Abdul El-Sayed says about the war in Iran, I see he’s criticizing decisions the president has made, the military’s made, but, fundamentally, we are where we are, and you have to — in my view, I would like to know what is Abdul El-Sayed’s solution for the problem that we have right now. It’s easy to criticize something that happened seven months ago, and the reason why I think Mike Rogers is going to make a great senator is because he’s fundamentally a problem solver.”

He continued, “By the way, he’s — one other point I want to make on this, Tony, is, he’s been remarkably independent about this. It’s not easy for a Republican who’s running for Senate in Michigan to say, for example, we’ve got to bring this conflict to a close. He has done that, shown a willingness, I think, to stand against his own party on that. So, I think Mike is a courageous guy, but, most importantly, he’s a problem solver.”

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