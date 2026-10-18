El-Sayed Compares Himself to JFK: ‘Crazy’ to Assume I Have ‘Dual Loyalties’

On Saturday’s broadcast of “MS NOW Reports,” Michigan’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, Abdul El-Sayed, compared himself to late President John F. Kennedy and said it is “crazy” to assume he has “dual loyalties.”

Host Ali Velshi said, “You get a whole lot of questions about the Muslim Brotherhood, and terrorism, and radical Islamism and all this kind of stuff. What’s your best response right now?”

El-Sayed said, “Look, at the end of the day, the whole reason this question is being asked is to insinuate that somehow I have dual loyalties. But I also know that I tread a long history of this. When John F. Kennedy ran for president, he was asked about whether or not his allegiance would be to the Constitution or to the pope and the Vatican… and he had to remind people he was not running to be the first Catholic president, he was running to be the next president of the United States. I’m not running to be the first anything — I’m running to be the next senator from my state.”

He added, “It’s a crazy thing to assume that somehow I’d have dual loyalties, as somebody who is avidly running to protect the right to choose, who’s running to protect LGBTQ rights, who’s running to protect religious freedom, and who’s running to protect the rights of people who choose not to pray.”

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