Homan: Trump Administration Could Denaturalize, Deport Ilhan Omar

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Big Weekend Show,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said the administration could denaturalize and deport Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) if federal investigators prove immigration fraud.

Co-host Tomi Lahren said, “I think people were rather shocked to see this raid, and this has been something that many feel has been a long time coming, because there have been suspicions and allegations for a long time. What more can you tell us about it?”

Homan said, “Well, look, I said over a year ago the allegations were made clear and it would be investigated. And they are investigating it. I’m not going to get ahead of, you know, the bureau or agency, but, you know, I’ve been told they have a strong case and we’ll let the evidence lead where it leads. But she’ll be held to the same standard you and I are held. If she violated law, then she will be held accountable. But I don’t have the specifics of the evidence they have line by line, but we’ll see where it leads. I think they’re doing a great investigation. I think they’re going to turn over every rock they’ve got with this.”

Lahren said, “Would this involve denaturalizing and then deporting her, if it does turn out there is some kind of immigration fraud?”

Homan said, “Of course. If you lie during the naturalization process, there is a process to denaturalize somebody. We’ve done it before, it’s a long, tedious process, but it’s been done before. I’ve been involved with those investigations before, and certainly, if the evidence points that way, that could happen.”

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