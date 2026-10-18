Mike Rogers: El-Sayed ‘Has a Long History of Supporting the Muslim Brotherhood’

On Sunday’s broadcast of CNN’s “State of the Union,” Michigan Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers said his opponent, Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed, “has a long history of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Rogers said, “I’ve never called them a terrorist. I wore the uniform of the United States of America so people can pray any way they want. That is not the issue here. What has become the issue is his relationship and his family’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood, which is banned in five Muslim countries. You know, he wants to play the victim. This is not about that. This is about the way you think, not the way you pray. This is about your ideology and how dangerous it is. I mean, he has a long history of supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, which, by the way, diminishes women’s role in society, just as they did when they took over in Egypt in 2012 and 2013. He supported that regime.”

He added, “It’s not about him being a Muslim. Matter of fact, Muslims here in the state call our office a lot and say we were terrified that a guy with this ideology goes to the United States Senate. I mean, that’s coming from Muslims in Michigan, let alone the five countries that banned the Muslim Brotherhood. He can’t get away from it. His money comes from a group called CAIR, the Council for American Islamic Relations that supports the Muslim Brotherhood. He has money coming from these groups.”

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