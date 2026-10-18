Warnock on Impeachment: ‘Donald Trump Is a Crook and He’s Got to Go’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said President Donald Trump “is a crook and he’s got to go” when asked about impeachment.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I want to talk about the agenda. If, for example, Democrats win back the House, as you know, one of the big debates is what should be at the top of the agenda. Should Democrats move to impeach President Trump for a third time? Where do you stand on this, senator? Do you believe Democrats should impeach President Trump should they win back the House of Representatives?”

Warnock said, “Listen, Donald Trump is a crook and he’s got to go. And the people who are enabling him, they all have to be held accountable. And so we ought to have the investigations to get to the truth behind this, the most corrupt administration in American history. At the same time, we have to walk and chew gum at the same time. Americans are being crushed under these costs, which are connected to his corruption. And so we we have to end this war. Stop the tariffs, fix health care, and then lay out for the American people a vision that embraces all of us.”

He added, “His corruption is crushing the American people. The American people are watching themselves get poorer and poorer while Donald Trump, his family, his friends are getting richer and richer. He’s four billion richer than he was when he entered office. And meanwhile, people are crushed under these gas prices, crushed under the price of groceries.”

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