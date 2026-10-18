Warren: Trump ‘Has the Biggest Grifts Going in American History’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Connect,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said President Donald Trump “has the biggest grifts going in American history.”

Warren said, “Right now, Donald Trump has been president the last two years, and the Republican controlled Senate has not been able to stop him from doing a single thing that he wants to do. An illegal war halfway around the world—it’s okay with the Republicans in the Senate. Illegal tariffs, they don’t care. Cut healthcare for millions of Americans, give tax breaks to billionaires and and put up with a president who has the biggest grifts going in American history, and the Republican controlled Senate and House, they just roll right along with it. They express concern, but they roll right along with it.”

She continued, “I think the American people are really worried about what happens to our country if we have two more years of that.”

She added, “They’re really showing up, they’re volunteering, they’re knocking on doors for Troy Jackson to be somebody who won’t be there to work for a handful of billionaires and giant corporations, but somebody would be working for the decent people of Maine.”

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