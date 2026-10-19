Beshear: GOP Led Congress Making ‘All Our Founders’ Roll Over in Their Graves

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) said Monday on MS NOW’s “State of Play” that the Republican-led Congress is causing “all of our founders” to roll over in their graves.

Beshear said, “This president continues to be the briber-in-chief. The idea that everybody gets $5,000, but only if he wins. The idea that there’s suddenly this $100 million investment, but only if he wins. And let me tell you, if this is a $100 million investment from the Department of War, but it is contingent on the outcome of an election, then the Department of Justice ought to be looking at the Department of War.”

Host Peter Alexander said, “You’ve spoken out about the corruption a lot right now. How do you restore trust in American government?”

Beshear said, “Well, the first thing we’ve got to do is get a new Congress that will actually do its job. This corruption is supposed to not occur, in part because you have a Congress that is a check on the president, which we do not have right now, which means all our founders are rolling over in their graves. By electing a Democratic majority, we will be able to to push back, but I think it takes more than that. I think we’ve seen so much terrible stuff from this administration. It’s time for a fix-the-darn-government constitutional amendment. ”

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