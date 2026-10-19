Comer: Ilhan Omar ‘Right in the Middle of All of the Somali Fraud with the Earmarks that She Proposed’

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said his colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was “right in the middle” of Somali fraud, which he tied to earmarks that she had proposed.

“Reporting indicates this investigation is immigration related,” host Trey Gowdy said. “I’m not a huge fan of law enforcement leaks, but they do happen. So here we are. What do we know about the search warrant and the predicate crime?”

Comer replied, “Well, I can tell you from our initial investigation of Omar and her financial disclosure form that there are multiple fronts where you could get a search warrant issued. First of all, not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form. That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels. That’s kind of happened in Kentucky with some fly-by-night bourbon distilleries, too. So I’m very familiar with that.”

“But also, she’s right in the middle of all of the Somali fraud with the earmarks that she proposed, they were going to go to groups that were right in the thick of all the Somali fraud, all the Medicaid and welfare fraud in Minneapolis, as well as her sister. Her sister was involved in some of these frauds, reportedly $20 million worth of fraud from her sister. So then you add into the fact that something that I didn’t know till it came out in the press that she may have lied on her age when she came to the United States. We know about her brother in that situation, but if she lied on her age, there are four or five different angles where you could obtain a search warrant.”

“And I want to add, Trey, that search warrant was approved by a judge that was appointed, I believe, by Obama, but was a donor to many Democrat presidential candidates,” Comer added. “So this wasn’t a Republican judge. This was a Democrat judge, and as you said in your monologue, this was given within 60 days of an election, which means it has to be 100% lawful for that to happen.”

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