Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: France Already Has the ‘Socialist Fantasy’, ‘Statist’ System

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl said that France already has the “socialist fantasy” of a welfare state.

Metzl said, “Well, the socialist fantasy is what you have in France. So, if France has done all of these things, and they have a statist system, and they’re getting this, what does this New Deal look like?”

He added, “I am a center-left Democrat, a centrist Democrat, but if we can’t look at the violence in France and say this is a dystopia, this is nothing that we want, and the DSA candidates are advocating for France, for this outcome, then we’re really — we, the Democrats, and frankly, we, America, are going to be in big trouble, because our country is served by two strong, patriotic parties. And so, we should significantly reject the people who hate our country, don’t want to be here, who hate our democracy and our institutions. And the Democrats need to go against our crazy far left, and, frankly, I think the Republicans need to continue to push against people who are the crazy far right, like the people who attacked our Capitol on January 6. We should all love America and protect our democracy and its institutions.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett