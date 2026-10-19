Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: ‘If You Like What You’re Seeing in France,’ Support the DSA

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl stated that “if you like what you’re seeing in France, then you should support these DSA candidates who are, essentially, calling for the same thing here.”

Metzl stated, “Well, it may have started, in some ways, as a student protest. But that was long ago, and this thing has been hijacked by far-left extremists, … Marxists, violent Islamists, that’s why you see so many Palestinian flags.”

He added, “I’m a Democrat, and the far left in our country, the DSA, is really wanting to have this same future. So, while I do support mainstream Democrats, I believe the Democratic Party needs to go aggressively against our far left. Because if you like what you’re seeing in France, then you should support these DSA candidates who are, essentially, calling for the same thing here.”

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