GOP Rep. Bacon: Starshield Is ‘Too Slow’ to Track Iranian-Supplied Drones and Ukraine Intelligence Sharing Isn’t Full

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said that the Starshield speeds in Ukraine are “still too slow to track the jet-powered drones that Russia is using that they’re getting from Iran”, some intelligence sharing is still not being received, “And also, the Patriot missiles that they were expecting have been put on hold.”

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Congressman, so you were on that bipartisan phone call with Zelensky. What did you learn about what’s going on with Starlink and why access to it keeps getting cut off to Ukrainians?”

Bacon answered, “I learned three things today from President Zelensky: First, the Starshield — which is affiliated with Starlink — the speeds are still too slow to track the jet-powered drones that Russia is using that they’re getting from Iran. And so, the speeds of this — of tracking isn’t adequate to track the jet-powered drones. Also, on the intelligence sharing, the intelligence sharing has been restored a little, but they’re not getting intelligence sharing on ballistic missiles when they’re launched from Russia. So, they’re getting no warning when these ballistic missiles hit Kyiv or Kharkiv. I think that’s disgraceful, by the way. And also, the Patriot missiles that they were expecting have been put on hold. And so, those are the three things that President Zelensky told us today. I think all three are appalling.”

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