Hostin: Trump Calling El-Sayed a Jihadist ‘Islamophobic’ and ‘Despicable’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump’s remarks calling Michigan Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed a jihadist is Islamophobic and despicable.

Hostin said, “I loved that comparison because when John F. Kennedy was asked, he said, I am not running to be a Catholic president, I’m running to be a president who happens to be Catholic. And El-Sayed said the same thing. I am running to be a senator who happens to be Muslim. And I think with his candidacy, we were just talking about qualifications. This is a man who holds a medical degree from Columbia University. This is a man who was a Rhodes Scholar, who got his doctorate in public health from Oxford University. I feel like he is one of the most qualified Senate candidates that we’ve seen in a long time. I think he does politics extremely well. And there has been these constant Islamophobic, these Islamophobic comments, around his candidacy. Trump called him a jihadist.

She added, “I mean, this is just – I think it’s out of line. I think it’s out of pocket for our country to be a country where all religions aren’t welcome. I think it’s really despicable the way he’s been treated.”

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