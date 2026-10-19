Ossoff: Not Enough to Contain Trump’s ‘Wickedness,’ Dems Will Enact Reform Agenda

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said it’s not enough just to contain President Donald Trump’s “wickedness,” Democrats have to enact a reform agenda.

Ossoff said, “I have applied that passion to the power that I’ve wielded on behalf of my state in the Senate, investigating and exposing corruption and civil rights abuses in our federal prison system, helping lead the charge to ban stock trading by members of Congress, introducing legislation to ban corporate pacts.”

He added, “The interesting thing is, no matter where I go in Georgia, when I talk about the systemic corruption in our political system, when I talk about the Citizens United decision, which unleashed secret money, corporate money, billionaire money into our political system on both sides of the aisle, heads are nodding, whether I’m in a deep red county, a deep blue county. The American public recognizes that American politics has been corrupted. And I do believe that Donald Trump is a symptom, and that if we’re going to save our country, it’s not enough just to contain his wickedness. We have to repair the brokenness underneath that gave rise to a demagogue such as this. And that’s going to require us to pass a constitutional amendment to end the damage that’s being done by the Citizens United decision. It’s going to require us to enact a serious reform agenda that ends this system of legalized bribery that characterizes American campaign finance.”

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