Sen. Slotkin: Trump Is Trying to Help Putin Win the War with Ukraine

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline” that President Donald Trump “has always wanted Putin to win, and now he’s acting clearly in that interest and against a democracy and in support of an authoritarian country.”

Slotkin said, “I think it’s hard to overstate what President Trump did this week and what it means for the war in Ukraine, but also for the entire United States of America and our positioning in the world. The president has had this bromance with Putin for a long time. We all know that. He rolled out the red carpet for him in Alaska last year, while they were shooting at Ukraine. And we’ve always seen this. I mean, the average person can see that weird kind of admiration that Trump has for Putin. And but he sort of tried to, like, gloss over who he really wanted to win the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

She added, “And I think at this point this week, he said the quiet part out loud. He wants Vladimir Putin to win this winter in Ukraine. Trump was in trouble. The price of gas is very high. He got us into a war in Iran that caused that. So now he’s lifting sanctions to help fuel Putin and his war machine, right? He slowed down the Starlink connections so that literally, the Ukrainians could not defend themselves from incoming rockets and mortars and projectiles. He has made the decision, I think, that he’s not going to live up to the Lindsey Graham sanctions bill that he put forward, as you know, posthumously. And so I think we need to believe what the president is telling us. He has always wanted Putin to win, and now he’s acting clearly in that interest and against a democracy and in support of an authoritarian country, that, by the way, is providing intelligence to the Iranian military on how to target American citizens, American soldiers.”

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