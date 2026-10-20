Schweizer: Obama Defending Ilhan Omar Shows Dems Are Worried

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Will Cain Show” on Monday, Government Accountability Institute president, Peter Schweizer, said former President Barack Obama defending Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) shows Democrats are worried about the federal investigation into her.

Schweizer, said, “There’s always been a lot of controversy swirling around Ilhan Omar related to her immigration status. There’s this most recent question about her age, but it goes back to questions about her first husband, whether her first husband was her brother. And as you pointed out, also these questions about her finances. So these are all legitimate inquiries. I see the Obama introduction into this debate, not a good sign for Ilhan Omar, because Barack Obama is usually pretty cautious and the fact that he’s come out swinging indicates to me they are worried that there is fire. This is not just smoke. And I think we’re going to have to wait and see, of course, what the investigation reveals.”

He added, “But when you start crying racism and political targeting, rather than just responding with the facts, saying, here’s the proof of my age, here’s a proof that this individual is not my husband, if you’re not responding with facts and you’re attacking, that’s usually because there’s probably something to it.”

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