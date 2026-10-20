Troy Jackson: ‘We’ll Figure Out’ What Percent I Want to Tax Billionaires ‘When I Get There’

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Monday’s “Inside Politics,” Maine Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Troy Jackson could not say what percentage he wanted to tax billionaires at and said that “I’m sure we’ll figure out what that percentage is going to be when I get there.”

Host Dana Bash asked, “You mentioned taxing the wealthy, that’s another question I was going to ask, because you say you’re going to tax billionaires when I get to the U.S. Senate. Can you be specific, what kind of tax are you thinking about?”

Jackson responded, “Well, the income tax.”

Bash cut in to follow up, “I know, but at what percentage?”

Jackson responded, “Well, I’m sure we’ll figure out what that percentage is going to be when I get there. But no more income tax cuts and rolling back the cuts that they’ve already got.”

Bash pressed, “But rolling back to what point? Meaning, like, how much do you want to tax wealthy people, and what do you consider a wealthy person, at what income bracket?”

Jackson responded, “People that are making millions of dollars a year that are getting tax cuts, people that are not paying anything on their earnings, no taxes on that. Those are all — there [are] all kinds of opportunities to make a fair taxation system. And I’m sure that we’ll have to sit down and work with our colleagues, both on the Democratic and Republican side, to come up with exactly to what extent that’s going to be. But there’s lots of time to do that and to come up with something that’ll pay for those things and make a fair tax system where middle-class people don’t pick up all the burden.”

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