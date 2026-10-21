Wes Moore: ‘Donald Trump Ran for President to Become a Dictator’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Gov. Wes Moore (D-MD) said “Donald Trump ran for president to become a dictator.”

Moore said, “Well, I think, you know, when I think about difficult times in our society has faced, you know, there’s been only two things that have gotten us through before, and that’s God’s grace and moral leadership. And so I just feel like in this moment, we’re going to pray for God’s grace, but I think we have to demonstrate moral leadership. I think we have to demonstrate what does it mean to actually be a leader inside of this moment? And what does it mean to fight and defend the people who we are sworn to protect?”

He added, “You know, I remember I first joined the military when I was 17 years old, and I joined the military and I said I was going to fight to protect us against dictators. Donald Trump ran for president to become a dictator. And I think that people are seeing, I know I’m seeing it when I’m going into conservative Republican areas in my state and hearing them say to me that, you know, they’re going to support my campaign for reelection, and they’ve said, we’re like, I am exhausted by Donald Trump lying to me.”

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