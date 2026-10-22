Dingell: Dems ‘Going to Have’ 100-Hour Agenda, Not Sure What It Is Yet

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Way Too Early,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that Democrats “are going to have a 100-hour agenda, a 100-day agenda” and gave her thoughts on what she thinks it’ll be.

Host Ali Vitali asked, “Do you have a sense that there’s consensus within the caucus on what the first thing should be, the first five things should be?”

Dingell answered, “So, we are going to have a 100-hour agenda, a 100-day agenda. We’ll have — we’ve done a lot of work before we went all home to campaign. I think that the 100-hour agenda will be — it’s going to be all those issues that we’ve already got consensus on from everybody. And some of those start with bringing — the cuts that were made in the big blank bill…restore the Affordable Care tax credits. I think those are some of the actions that you will see in the first 100 hours.”

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