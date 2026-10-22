GOP Rep. Fallon: ‘Republicans Will Certainly Outperform the Polls’

Although many political prognostications predict a big night for Democrats in next month’s midterm elections, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) says he believes Republicans will perform better than expected.

During an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” the Texas lawmaker argued that the polls were not trustworthy and said the media were trying to “discourage” GOP turnout.

“Congressman, the polls have been consistently wrong,” FBN host Elizabeth MacDonald said. “They underestimated Trump in 2016 and in 2024. A study in 2024 of a hundred national and battleground polls found pollsters underestimated voter support for Republicans in 2024. And look at this — The Washington Post just put out new analysis, they found that polls overestimated Democrat candidates by more than six points in Iowa, Michigan and Ohio Senate races — look at this from 2018 to 2024. This has been going on for a long time.”

Fallon replied, “Nothing new at all. I was just on the road with Majority Leader Scalise, and we saw a lot of enthusiasm on the Republican side in Virginia and in North Carolina, and I suspect — and Liz, I will make this promise to you: Republicans will certainly outperform the polls. It’s just a question as to what degree because remember that garbage poll from 2024 that said that Harris was winning Iowa by three points? That was a joke. President Trump won that by double digits.”

“So you can’t trust the polls, and I think it’s been used by the left to try to discourage, and when I say the left, meaning I’m being redundant here, but also the mainstream media to discourage Republican turnout,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor