Himes: Trump Will Claim the Election ‘Is Corrupt in Some Way or Another’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said President Donald Trump will “claim that the election that is coming up in 12 days is corrupt in some way or another.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Congressman, tell me what you know and what you’re warning about in terms of anticipating that Trump will claim voter fraud, which he is already claiming, and then point to foreign interference.”

Himes said, “Yeah, yeah. I mean, a couple of very simple facts up front. Number one, our elections are secure, safe, and fair and always have been. And of course, you know, Donald Trump, since he emerged into the public imagination, has denied that over and over and over again. And every time an election doesn’t go his way, and actually, even when elections do go his way, he claims that they are corrupt. He claims that there are illegal aliens voting in those elections. He’s claiming, as he did in July, in his speech to the nation, that foreign powers are interfering in our election. None of that is true. Fact one. Fact number two is that the federal government, Todd Blanche and the president, have absolutely no jurisdiction over our elections. And you don’t have to be a lawyer to know that. You can just go read the Constitution, which gives authority over our elections to the states, overseen by Congress. And fact number three is he is going to claim that the election that is coming up in 12 days is corrupt in some way or another.”

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