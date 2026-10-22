Hinson on Sanctions Waiver: Shouldn’t Make ‘Any More Deals With Russia’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) responded to a question on Russian sanctions waivers by saying that the focus should be on American fuels and refining and “I don’t think we should be making any more deals with Russia.”

Host Guy Benson asked, “What’s your position on the Russia sanctions waived by President Trump? … Where do you come down?”

Hinson answered, “[W]e need to get diesel prices down and fuel prices are too high, and I’ve advocated for using Iowa biofuels and E15 as a ready solution for that, in addition to refining capacity. And that’s where our focus should be. It should be on making sure we can weather this going forward and we have the refineries here in the United States. I don’t think we should be making any more deals with Russia.”

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