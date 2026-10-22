House Dem Whip: GOP’s Going After Loan Defaulters, Not People Who Aren’t Paying Taxes ‘They Could Afford To’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) said that Republicans aren’t going after “people who aren’t paying what they could afford to pay in their taxes, but people who took out student loans” by planning to go after those who defaulted on their student loans.

Clark stated that Republicans are saying that “we are going to continue to rig the tax code for the very wealthiest,” and “we’re going to go after, not the tax cheats, not the people who aren’t paying what they could afford to pay in their taxes, but people who took out student loans, we’re going to garnish their wages.”

She added, “Every single day, the Republican Party is telling us they just don’t give a damn.”

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