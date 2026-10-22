Kiley: I Voted Against Tariffs That Raise Costs, My Opponent Voted for California Gas Tax That Raised Prices

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” Rep. Kevin Kiley (I-CA) said that he voted against tariffs that have raised costs, while his Democratic opponent “voted for a gas tax increase that has more than doubled the gas tax we have in California.”

Kiley said, “[T]his is someone, Richard Pan, who has voted to raise the cost of living in our state every chance he’s had. He voted for a gas tax increase that has more than doubled the gas tax we have in California. And we now pay over — about $2 more than the national average. He has been part and parcel of all of the policies, the overreaching policies in Sacramento that have raised our electricity rates higher than anywhere, our housing prices, our gas prices, our water bills, higher than just about everywhere — or anywhere.”

He continued, “So, I’ve been — tried to be a check and balance against those overreaching policies. But at the same time, I’ve also been a check against overreaching policies from Washington, D.C. So, tariffs, for example, have raised costs, and so, I was one of the few people who stood up and reclaimed the ability of the House to weigh in on tariffs and then voted to disapprove the Canadian tariffs.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett