Kornacki: Tide ‘Working Against’ Democrat in Minnesota Senate Race

Wednesday on NBC’s “TODAY,” network chief data analyst Steve Kornacki said Minnesota’s tight Senate race could move in the GOP’s favor because Democratic nominee, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, has faced a lot of criticism over the state’s massive welfare and social service fraud scandals from her Republican opponent, Michele Tafoya.

Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said, “But let’s talk about Minnesota.”

Kornacki said, “Yeah, that’s the other one on the other side. Republicans think they can flip a Democratic state here again in 2024. Trump carried the state. Show you what it looked like—relatively close. For Republicans, they’ve been trying for decades to flip Minnesota. What they think is working in their favor here is there’s a state scandal there about Medicaid fraud. The governor, Tim Walz, didn’t run for reelection, I think because of it.”

He added, “This is his lieutenant governor. And Tafoya, the Republican, has been saying, look, if you’re upset about that scandal, don’t vote for the lieutenant governor. There does seem to be a tie within the state that might be working against Democrats.”

Guthrie said, “Makes for an exciting election night for us, Steve, I know you will be there with me.”

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