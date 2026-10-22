Krishnamoorthi: ‘Congress Has to Police Big Tech’ Because It’s Not Policing Hate

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) discussed a thwarted attack on a Hindu temple and threats to Rep. Keith Self (R-TX), and Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) and stated that one issue is “Big Tech is not policing social media. That means that Congress has to police Big Tech.” And hate is leading to violence.

Krishnamoorthi said that everyone needs to denounce political violence and avoid using violent rhetoric because that kind of rhetoric leads to violence. He added that both parties need to not use “rhetoric that would kind of demean people or target people, not using memes or other social media that would attack people based on tropes, whether you’re a Jew, a Hindu, a Muslim, Sikh, whatever, a Christian, whatever you are, we’ve got to just stop that. Because, again, our young people, they’re not born to hate, they’re not — babies don’t hate. They are taught to hate. They get self-radicalized over time. Social media contributes to that.”

He continued, “And finally, Big Tech is not policing social media. That means that Congress has to police Big Tech. This hate has consequences, and that is violence right now.”

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