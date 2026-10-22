MS NOW’s Wallace: Only ‘Sociopaths’ Would Slowdown Ukraine’s Starlink

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Host Nicolle Wallace said only “sociopaths” would slow down a military-grade version of Starlink relied on by Ukraine.

Wallace said, “Let me ask you what the current status of Starlink is right now in the skies above Ukraine?”

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE) said, “I’m not 100% sure, but President Zelensky posted some encouraging news yesterday, suggesting that after he talked to Secretary Rubio, that functionality was largely restored. I’ve had no concrete briefing from either DoD or our intelligence community to the contrary. So for the moment, I’m going to assume functionality is largely restored. But it begs the larger question here, which is why should we have a system this critical to our national security and to the defense of Ukraine that can be dialed up or down at the whim of either President Trump, Secretary Hegseth, or Elon Musk?”

Wallace said, “I guess the question in normal times is because they would never, ever, ever, ever, ever fathom if they were normal non-sociopaths, in pulling down a shield that is protecting the lives of the civilian population of an American ally.”

She asked, “What does it say or what does it do to America’s standing in the world that someone, either Elon Musk or two people inside the White House, based on the most current body of reporting, called for Ukraine to be left vulnerable to deadly missile strikes from Russia?”

Coons said, “This weakened us on the world stage.”

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