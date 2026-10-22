Raskin: Musk ‘an Immigrant’ ‘Who Never Really Inhaled the Real Values’ of U.S., Trump Admin. ‘Reviles Immigrants’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) stated that the Trump administration “reviles immigrants” and Elon Musk is “an immigrant who came in, who never really inhaled the real values of our country. … He’s got no real interest in the values of our country, in equal protection and due process and the First Amendment and representative government.”

Raskin stated, “This sort of forbidden thought occurred to me, Lawrence, which was, he’s part of the Trump regime, which has denounced immigrants and reviles immigrants and so on. Well, he’s an immigrant, and he’s an immigrant who came in, who never really inhaled the real values of our country. The reason why they’ve redesigned the whole asylum regime around him is because they want white Afrikaners, who are basically unreconstructed racists to come over to our country. Those are the only people getting in under asylum. And that’s obviously inspired by Elon Musk. He’s got no real interest in the values of our country, in equal protection and due process and the First Amendment and representative government. And he’s said that.”

He continued, “These people, they want to go to Mars — I’m starting to think he was born on Mars — but they want to establish a new civilization somewhere else.”

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