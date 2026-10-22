Rick Scott: ‘We Can’t Help’ ‘Bad Guys’ Like Putin, Putin Never Keeps Word, Just Like Iran

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) stated that “Putin doesn’t comply with anything.” And “It’s like Iran, they’re not going to comply” with deals.

Scott said, “Putin’s a thug. And so, we shouldn’t be buying things from thugs like Putin and we shouldn’t buy anything from China. We have to understand there [are] good guys and bad guys, and Xi, Putin, the Ayatollah, they’re the bad guys and we can’t help them, at all. We’ve got to help the good guys. I was just in Israel, we need to help Israel and we need to help Ukraine, we need to help Taiwan. We can’t help the bad guys.”

He added, “I get what the president’s doing, the president’s a business guy. I’m a business guy, you get things done by talking to people, which, I get that part of it. But, come on, this guy, every time you talk to this guy, there’s never a deal. Like, Xi never complies with anything, Putin doesn’t comply with anything. So, look, I’m glad the president’s trying, I appreciate the president’s trying. But, like, Putin’s a thug. So, we can’t — we shouldn’t be doing business with thugs, but I appreciate the president’s trying.”

Scott further stated, “It’s like Iran, they’re not going to comply, Xi’s not going to comply. These guys are all liars.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett